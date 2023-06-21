LOCAL APARTMENT TO HOST A FREE U.S. SENIOR OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP VIEWING PARTY

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The hotel and apartment complex Bantr will be hosting a viewing party for the 43rd U.S. Senior Open championship. The all-day event includes a live broadcast of the competition, bar access and a karaoke after-party.

The event will take place at Banter’s Rothschild location in the Grand Pines conference room. It runs from June 27 thru July 2. The invite recommends viewers who may want to spend the night at Banter check availability for the nights they are planning to stay. The competition will likely bring thousands of golfers and fans to central Wisconsin but it also means a lot to locals said Brittany Peckham, the marketing manager at Bantr.

“I think it’s a huge deal to the community,” Peckham said. “Having something that large come to Central Wisconsin, that people can enjoy, and they can watch and they can be excited about.”

Grand Pines conference room near the front lobby area, off Creske Avenue in Rothschild. (Bantr)

The viewing party offers locals and visitors alike an opportunity to experience the world-class golf competition in “the comfort of Wausau’s largest lodge cabin.”

Admission to the viewing party is free. Attendees will have the chance to watch the historic golf championship unfold through a live broadcast streaming from the SentryWorld course in Stevens Point. Guests can purchase drinks from an on-location bar. Bantr will also provide complimentary popcorn.

Bantr employees are finding ways to tie in the tournament with every aspect of the event, including the refreshments.

“We will also be serving Arnold Palmer’s in spirit of golf and of the US Open.” Peckham said.

Bantr's on location bar where a bartender will serve drinks during the viewing. (Bantr)

Attendees are able to drop by throughout the day to watch the tournament.

With the viewing party expected to draw a large crowd, the invite encourages attendees to secure their tickets early. For any inquiries or further information, contact britt@bantrliving.com.

