First Alert Weather : Summer arrives as the summer heat continues across Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Summer like temps continue to push back into Wisconsin for the rest of this week, as summer officially begins Wednesday morning at 9:58 a.m. local time.
Overall, the humidity will be kept “at bay” throughout most of this week, as heat index values approach 90° this afternoon and especially for the rest of the work week. Areas of wildfire smoke & haze will continue to creep up at times, especially the next few afternoons, with a wind shift providing some relief from the smoky & hazy conditions Friday and the upcoming weekend.
Dangerously dry conditions will continue throughout the week as well, with a small chance for showers & thundershowers across the far north Friday night and Saturday afternoon, with showers and storms possible farther south Saturday night into Sunday morning and afternoon.
Air temps will approach 90° Saturday, with heat index values in the middle 90s, which may help feed a few stronger thunderstorms Saturday evening and again Sunday, before temps drop early next week.
