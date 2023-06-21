News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather : Summer arrives as the summer heat continues across Wisconsin

Summer like temps continue to push back into Wisconsin for the rest of this week, as summer officially begins Wednesday morning at 9:58 a.m. & it remains hot!
By Chad Franzen
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Summer like temps continue to push back into Wisconsin for the rest of this week, as summer officially begins Wednesday morning at 9:58 a.m. local time.

Begins at 9:58 a.m. C.D.T.
Overall, the humidity will be kept “at bay” throughout most of this week, as heat index values approach 90° this afternoon and especially for the rest of the work week. Areas of wildfire smoke & haze will continue to creep up at times, especially the next few afternoons, with a wind shift providing some relief from the smoky & hazy conditions Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Sunburns may happen in under 30 minutes without sunscreen or sunblock throughout the upcoming...
Dangerously dry conditions will continue throughout the week as well, with a small chance for showers & thundershowers across the far north Friday night and Saturday afternoon, with showers and storms possible farther south Saturday night into Sunday morning and afternoon.

Air temps will approach 90° Saturday, with heat index values in the middle 90s, which may help feed a few stronger thunderstorms Saturday evening and again Sunday, before temps drop early next week.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

