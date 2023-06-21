News and First Alert Weather App
Chef says vegans are banned from his restaurant after a dispute

Chef John Mountain referred to vegan food as "plastic rubbish." (Source: NINE NETWORK AUSTRALIA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERTH, Australia (Gray News) - A celebrity chef in Australia says he is “absolutely done with vegans” and defends his restaurant Fyre’s controversial move to ban them.

The announcement was posted to the restaurant’s social media on Tuesday: “Sadly all vegans are now banned from Fyre for mental health reasons - we thank you for your understanding.”

According to Nine News in Australia, UK chef John Mountain made the decision after a dispute with a customer over a complaint that the latter had made against the lack of vegan options on the menu. The customer ended up being charged $32 for vegetables.

Mountain said he can take complaints, but the customer attacked him personally.

He said it isn’t possible to cater to everyone, and if customers want vegan options, they should go elsewhere.

“Please go find another kebab shop somewhere that’s happy to give you that plastic rubbish that you enjoy to eat so much,” Mountain said. “Go and enjoy your life somewhere else. I’ve worked for some of the best chefs in the world and to be told that you’re not good enough by some sort of influencer type vegan person that I’m not into the 2023s killed me.”

While some customers supported the move, others thought it “reads very discriminatory,” Nine News Australia reported.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

