Authorities searching for girl, 10, missing from Port Edwards

PORT EDWARD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 10-year-old girl.

Adria Walker was last seen in the area of the 900 block of Chak Ha Chee Lane in the town of Port Edwards. She has black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and purple or black shorts.

If you have seen her, or have knowledge of her whereabouts, please call dispatch at 715-421-8701.

