Aspirus to have medical staff on bikes for U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - As SentryWorld prepares for some of the best golfers in the country, they are also getting ready for the thousands of fans expected to see their favorite athletes in action. Which means being prepared for an emergency.

Luckily for fans, help will not be too far away as you can expect to see clubs, carts, and even some EMT bikers.

“While they don’t occur often, there has been severe weather during these tournaments as we also saw during last NFL season we had a player go down in cardiac arrest in the middle of the field. We want to make sure we are prepared for those unusual and high-stress situations,” said Michael Clark, an Aspirus Emergency Medicine Physician.

The bike team will have your go-to aid.

“The bike teams have the kind of frontline medical equipment that you would expect to see, they will provide care for the first five to 10 minutes,” Clark added.

If you need more than what it’s in the bike kit, you do have options.

“We will be able to provide one of everything you expect to see in the emergency department. In addition, we have partnered with our athletic training program both within Aspirus and at the UW-Stevens Point campus to have cooling tubs and cooling equipment in case there is an exertion of heat illness,” Clark said.

Teams of bikers will work the entirety of the U.S. Senior Open and they’re trained to know what to do no matter what situation may arise. Although they’ve worked big events before, the U.S. Senior Open will be their biggest.

“I don’t think our crews are going to get winded only because when we have our special event back north our Trek bikes are amazing. They’re like regular pedal bikes, but SentryWorld here has so graciously donated for the week four electric bikes,” said EMT and Aspirus Bike Team Founder Jennifer Kimmerling.

The U.S. Senior Open practice rounds will start Tuesday with the first round starting on Thursday.

