News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

3 pedestrians injured in apparent hit-and-run collision outside Chicago White Sox stadium

An apparent hit-and-run collision Tuesday evening injured three pedestrians, one critically,...
An apparent hit-and-run collision Tuesday evening injured three pedestrians, one critically, outside Guaranteed Rate Field.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — An apparent hit-and-run collision Tuesday evening injured three pedestrians, one critically, outside Guaranteed Rate Field, where the Chicago White Sox were preparing to play the Texas Rangers.

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted that it transported three adults to hospitals, including one “very critical with trauma.”

The other two patients were in serious but stable condition, the tweet said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the three people were headed to the ball game.

The collision occurred around 6:20 p.m., WMAQ-TV reported. The game had a 7:10 p.m. start time.

The driver was taken into custody on the nearby Dan Ryan Expressway and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the WMAQ-TV report said. Charges were pending, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Provost, 30
Wisconsin Rapids man arrested following Friday’s hit and run in Town of Seneca
Jason Meyer
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirms body of missing man has been recovered near Ice Age trailhead
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
Paul Schmeiser
Man convicted in fatal Taylor County hit-and-run case gets 1-year jail, 7 years probation
Zach Zywicki booking photo
Man, 24, arrested following high-speed chase overnight in Wood, Portage counties

Latest News

check fraud
Check fraud on the rise, costing people and businesses thousands
FILE - Chapman University law professor John Eastman stands at left as former New York Mayor...
Trump adviser faces possible disbarment over his efforts to overturn 2020 election
A West Virginia utility worker has died while working to restore power in East Texas, officials...
Utility lineman dies while helping restore power to Texas residents following storms
From serving time to serving meals, 8 Hawaii inmates receive culinary certificates
Serving time to serving meals: Inmates attend classes in prison, receive culinary certificates