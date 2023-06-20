Worker hurt at Lambeau Field died from injuries, construction company says

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A construction worker who was injured while working at Lambeau Field died over the weekend, his employer said Monday.

“On Thursday, June 15th, one of our valued carpenters was critically injured while working at Lambeau Field which led to his passing on Saturday, June 17th,” Mavid Construction said in a statement.

The employee, who the company didn’t name, was a second-generation employee and worked alongside his father and brother at Mavid Construction.

The company also said the employee will be an organ donor.

“We would like to thank the emergency rescue team, those who responded from the Green Bay Fire and Police Department, the doctors and nurses at St. Vincent Hospital and our team members for their care during this difficult time,” the company statement said. “To protect the privacy of the family, we will have no further statements at this time.”

Mavid Construction is a subcontractor of Miron Construction working at Lambeau Field. They issued this statement:

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that the individual employed by one of our subcontractors, Mavid Construction, who was involved in a serious incident on Thursday, June 15 on our Lambeau Field project site has succumbed to his injuries. We extend our most sincere sympathies to his family, friends, team members, and others who have been impacted by this tragedy.”

The Green Bay Packers also issued a statement on the worker’s passing:

“The Green Bay Packers organization extends our deepest condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of the Mavid Construction employee who succumbed Saturday to the injuries he suffered on Thursday. Our thoughts are with those impacted during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.