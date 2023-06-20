Woodchucks trounce Rafters Monday in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau scored 11 runs in 12 hits to sink Wisconsin Rapids Monday night at Athletic Park by a final of 11-5.

The second inning was the start of a plethora of runs being scored, with six in total. Wisconsin Rapids would score three runs off no hits.

Wausau would score three of their own off a Michael Maginnis three-run home run to left field. Wisconsin Rapids would score two more runs in the third, and Wausau would respond by scoring four runs.

The Woodchucks will remain at Athletic Park where they will face the Rafters again Tuesday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

