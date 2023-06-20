News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau fire chief hopes city takes on new community-based paramedic program

Community Care Paramedic Meeting(WSAW)
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire Chief Robert Barteck presented information Monday night to the City of Wausau on a potential program to consider a new community-based paramedic for the city.

A community care paramedic could conduct home visits and would have the same level of training as a regular paramedic with additional training in elderly care and chronic health conditions.

The paramedic would also be able to conduct a home evaluation and risk assessment for slips and falls.

The need is seen in Wausau as paramedics are responding to more calls that are repeats or non-urgent. The chief and other area first responders said that one point of emphasis is Wausau’s unhoused population.

”Often we see our homeless, unhoused access healthcare by dialing 911 and calling an ambulance but they really don’t need that. Maybe their problem isn’t acute,” said Chief Barteck.

People who would also benefit from the paramedic position are recently discharged hospital patients who do not qualify for at-home care.

The fire department is looking to potentially fund the position with local community partners and even though the program is still in the beginning talks, Chief Barteck plans to create a proposal for the city in the near future.

