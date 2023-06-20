News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Stratford farm to host dairy breakfast on June 24

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Redetzke’s No Joke Dairy will host a dairy breakfast on Saturday, June 24.

June is Dairy Month. Dairy breakfasts give people the chance to see operational farms while enjoying breakfast using Wisconsin-made products. People who attend can also view interactive, educational displays, children’s activities, the annual pedal tractor pull, and meat and cheese raffle.

Pedal Pull registration starts at 9:30 am. The pull will begin at 10 a.m. with 4-year-olds.

The farm is located at 216601 Wescott Avenue in Stratford. The breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Provost, 30
Wisconsin Rapids man arrested following Friday’s hit and run in Town of Seneca
Jason Meyer
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirms body of missing man has been recovered near Ice Age trailhead
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
Paul Schmeiser
Man convicted in fatal Taylor County hit-and-run case gets 1-year jail, 7 years probation
American Airlines to add third flight at CWA to handle increased demand

Latest News

Sarah Agena with Potato growers association: Breakfast Foil Packs
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Tuesday, June 20th, 2023
Meyer Willkom, 36
Sentencing hearing to be held in September for Stevens Point man convicted in baby’s death
Summer grilling ideas