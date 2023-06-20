Stratford farm to host dairy breakfast on June 24

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Redetzke’s No Joke Dairy will host a dairy breakfast on Saturday, June 24.

June is Dairy Month. Dairy breakfasts give people the chance to see operational farms while enjoying breakfast using Wisconsin-made products. People who attend can also view interactive, educational displays, children’s activities, the annual pedal tractor pull, and meat and cheese raffle.

Pedal Pull registration starts at 9:30 am. The pull will begin at 10 a.m. with 4-year-olds.

The farm is located at 216601 Wescott Avenue in Stratford. The breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

