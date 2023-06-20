News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Sentencing hearing to be held in September for Stevens Point man convicted in baby’s death

Meyer Willkom, 36
Meyer Willkom, 36(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 36-year-old man convicted at trial of causing the death of a 6-month-old baby is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

Following a weeklong trial in Portage County, Meyer Willkom was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide. According to a press release, Willkom was the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

The baby died in June 2020 of head trauma.

Willkom faces a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Provost, 30
Wisconsin Rapids man arrested following Friday’s hit and run in Town of Seneca
Jason Meyer
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirms body of missing man has been recovered near Ice Age trailhead
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
Paul Schmeiser
Man convicted in fatal Taylor County hit-and-run case gets 1-year jail, 7 years probation
American Airlines to add third flight at CWA to handle increased demand

Latest News

Summer grilling ideas
Temperatures will be above average and warm in the 90s
First Alert Weather: Toasty temperatures with little chances for rain
Sunrise 7 Weather Tuesday June 20, 2023
Michael Maginnis stands at first following a two-run single in Wausau's 11-5 win over Wisconsin...
Woodchucks trounce Rafters Monday in Wausau