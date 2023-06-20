Sentencing hearing to be held in September for Stevens Point man convicted in baby’s death

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 36-year-old man convicted at trial of causing the death of a 6-month-old baby is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

Following a weeklong trial in Portage County, Meyer Willkom was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide. According to a press release, Willkom was the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

The baby died in June 2020 of head trauma.

Willkom faces a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.

