Nutritious, tasty recipes from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers’ Association to kick off the summer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Grill, barbecue, cookout–no matter what you call it, nothing beats outdoor cooking in the warm summer months. The potato is not only a family favorite but is also the second most popular vegetable to cook on the outdoor grill.

Sarah Agena with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers’ Association stopped by Sunrise 7 Tuesday morning with some grill-friendly recipes to kick off the summer.

Breakfast Foil Packs

INGREDIENTS

1 lb Little Potatoes

½ medium onion

1 red bell pepper

2 Tbsp canola oil

1 tsp seasoning salt

1 tsp dried parsley

¼ tsp black pepper

8 breakfast sausages

4 eggs

salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat grill to 400°F or medium-high. Cut potatoes into quarters and chop onion and pepper. Combine potatoes, onion, and pepper with oil, seasoning salt, parsley, and pepper in a bowl. Lay out four large sheets of tin foil (double them up if you are not using heavy duty foil) and spray the center of each with non-stick cooking spray. Divide vegetables between the four foil sheets and top each with two sausages. Seal packs and place on direct heat on the grill. Cook for 15 to 18 minutes, until the vegetables are tender (if you check them and they are not quite done, just give them a stir and continue cooking). When vegetables are tender, open packs and crack an egg into the center of each and sprinkle egg with salt and pepper as desired. Loosely tent the foil over the egg (this helps to cook the top of the white) as much as possible and close the lid on the grill. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until desired doneness is reached.

Kale Salad with Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, White Beans, and Warm Bacon Dressing

INGREDIENTS

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

24 oz 1 1/2 lbs./680 g fingerling potatoes, washed and halved lengthwise if large

1 1/2 Tablespoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Salad

4 slices turkey bacon chopped into ½-inch pieces

1 bunch kale rinsed, thick stems removed, and chopped

1 small red onion halved and thinly sliced

1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 Tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 15.5 oz/440g can no-salt-added small white beans, rinsed and drained

1 oz 30 g Stella Fontinella cheese, crumbled (see Note)

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Toss the potatoes, oil, and black pepper together and spread out on a large baking tray. Roast until the potatoes are tender inside and starting to crisp outside, about 30 minutes, tossing once halfway through. Meanwhile, add the bacon to a medium-large skillet over medium-high heat and cook until crispy, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. While the bacon cooks, toss together the kale, red onion, lemon juice, and salt in a large bowl and let it sit. When the bacon is crispy, use a slotted spoon to transfer it to a bowl. There should be about 2 to 3 tablespoons of bacon drippings in the skillet (if there is more than that, discard the extra); to the drippings, add the vinegar, honey, Dijon, and black pepper. Turn the heat down to low and whisk until combined; remove from heat. While the dressing is still hot, carefully pour it onto the kale mixture and toss to combine. Toss in the white beans. Pour the kale mixture onto a serving platter. Top with the roasted potatoes, crisped bacon, and crumbled cheese. Serve. Notes: Stella Fontinella Cheese: If you can’t find this, you can substitute shaved Parmesan, Romano, or Asiago.

