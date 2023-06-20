Gov. Evers signs Shared Revenue Bill in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers made a stop in Wausau on Tuesday morning to Assembly Bill 245. It relates to shared revenue. Under the bill, $1.5 billion in aid to municipalities would be paid for by tapping 20% of the state’s 5-cent sales tax, an idea Evers has supported. Aid would then grow along with sales tax revenue.

He was joined by Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca, State Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee), local elected officials, and community members to sign the bill at Fire Department Station 2 in Wausau.

“For far too long, our local communities have been forced to do more with less,” Evers said. “And we’ve seen the consequence of that play out in communities across Wisconsin.”

Click here to view the breakdown of additional funding communities will receive under AB 245.

While the focus of the new law is sending more money to Wisconsin’s local governments, it also includes a wide array of other provisions.

Those include cutting aid to communities that reduce the number of police officers and firefighters and banning public health officials from ordering businesses closed for more than 30 days without approval from a local governing board, which could extend closures for only an additional 30 days.

The law also forbids local communities from putting advisory referenda questions on the ballot, except those related to certain projects that would be funded with property tax money. The bill would not allow questions on hot-button issues like whether voters support abortion rights, accept Medicaid expansion or legalize marijuana, which many communities across the state have put forward in recent years.

Evers also signed the measure increasing funding for schools, which some Democrats objected to because it also increases funding to private schools that accept voucher students. Evers, a former state education secretary, heralded the additional $1 billion in money for K-12 schools, including more for special education, literacy programming and mental health services.

He will also travel to Chippewa Falls and Superior later in the day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.