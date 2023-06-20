J.J. Watt selected for UW Athletic Hall of Fame class
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Chalk up one more award for J.J. Watt. The future NFL Hall-of-Famer will be headed to the University of Wisconsin’s Hall of Fame this year.
UW made the announcement Monday as part of its roll out of the 13 members of the 2023 class. In its statement, the university described the Pewaukee-native as “one of the most iconic defensive forces in Badger and NFL history.”
When revealing Watt’s coming induction, UW highlighted his final game in Madison, a 70-23 blowout against Northwestern in 2010 that sent the Badgers to the Rose Bowl.
“On a late autumn evening in 2010, J.J. Watt navigated the crowded Camp Randall turf with a rose wedged between his teeth,” the release recounted. “The Badgers had just clinched the Big Ten title, and a trip to Pasadena, with a thorough beatdown of the Northwestern Wildcats.”
It described Watt’s electric performance, saying he “made one disruptive, game-changing play after another,” and quoted its former star’s recollection of that game thirteen years ago.
“I’ll never forget the last time I played at Camp Randall,” Watt said. “The surreal moment of hearing the stadium chant my name, my family’s name, as I left the field… that was something special.”
Transferring from Central Michigan after his freshman season, Watt only needed two seasons at Camp Randall to prove he was ready to dominate NFL linemen and send shivers down quarterbacks’ spines. Following that 2010 collegiate season, he was drafted in the first-round by the Houston Texans who recently announced their own special tribute to Watt: a spot on its Ring of Honor.
With five names left to unveil, here is a list of the Badger standouts who will join Watt in this year’s class of UW Hall of Famers. He is the second football player after Montee Ball. The next announcement comes on June 21 and can be found here.
|Date Announced
|Player
|Sport
|June 1
|Brianna decker
|Women’s Hockey
|June 5
|Montee Ball
|Football
|June 7
|Malinda Johnson
|Women’s Hockey
|June 9
|Pascal Dobert
|Men’s Cross Country and Track and Field
|June 12
|Jack Waite
|Men’s Tennis
|June 14
|LaTonya Sims
|Women’s Basketball
|June 16
|Dale Rogers
|Men’s Swimming and Diving
|June 19
|J.J. Watt
|Football
|June 21
|TBA
|June 23
|TBA
|June 26
|TBA
Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.