Former NBA vet, Duke star Christian Laettner returns to Mosinee to host basketball camp in July

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s rare for a two-time NCAA champion, Olympic gold medalist, and NBA all-star to make his way across central Wisconsin. Come late July, that’ll be the case with former Duke University star Christian Laettner.

Laettner’s basketball camp will hit the courts of Mosinee High School from July 31st-August 2nd. 8-13 years old will play from 9 am–12 pm each day, with 14-18 years old playing from 1–4 p.m.

Over the years, Laettner has made stops in Mosinee and Shawano. Now back for the first time in half a decade, Laettner is eager to return to the area.

“It was awesome five years ago,” Laettner said. “We had a big, big turnout. Mosinee is a big enough area where we can get a lot of kids to show up to camp and we had a great time last time. Right now we got a lot of kids signed up.”

From his father to Coach K at Duke, Laettner has had plenty of strong influences in his basketball career. Since 2010, the 13-year NBA veteran has helped pay it forward by coaching boys and girls in basketball camps.

“I got a loud, loud whistle, and I probably blow it too much, but that’s what you gotta do,” added Laettner. “You have to stress everything and emphasize everything. It just doesn’t seem like today’s coaches are stressing those important, old-school things enough.”

Laettner said parents are welcome and are encouraged to watch their kids practice in camps.

