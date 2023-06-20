First Alert Weather: Toasty temperatures with little chances for rain

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures continue to climb this week, with highs making a run towards the 90s for the first official day of the summer season on Wednesday. The heat likely lasting through the end of the week, with chances for afternoon pop-up showers. But the next chance for the region to see a decent rainfall won’t be until the weekend.

While plenty of sunshine returns for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, the occasional smoke and haze from wildfires in Canada, will continue to push its way into Wisconsin for a majority of this week. Sunshine will still be able to filter through the haze, allowing for surface temperatures to heat up this week.

Some hazy skies continue Tuesday and Wednesday (WSAW)

Quiet weather Tuesday, with highs a few degrees warmer in the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon. A high pressure system sitting over the Great Lakes will help keep our weather conditions calm and quiet. A slight breeze is possible during the day. Dew points won’t be high enough where we need to talk about heat indices. Dew points sitting in the low 60s won’t have a big enough impact on our humidity values.

Measurable rainfall moves in throughout Sunday (WSAW)

Dew points won't be too high the next few days with the heat, so only a tad humid for some (WSAW)

The first official day of the summer season brings the summer heat to the area. Mostly sunny skies mixing with some haze. Highs will try to make a run towards 90 during the afternoon. Dew points will remain in the low 60s, which won’t effect our humidity values too much. Only feeling a tad muggy throughout the day. Thursday will be much of the same, with less hazy sky conditions.

First Day of Summer on Wednesday (WSAW)

Temperatures will be above average and warm in the 90s (WSAW)

Rain chances this week will be little to none. However, with the heat, stray showers could pop-up during the hottest part of the day Wednesday and Thursday. Although, rain won’t be measurable or significant.

A pop up stray could develop in the afternoon (WSAW)

Another chance for a stray shower to pop-up for some Thursday afternoon due to the heat (WSAW)

A low pressure system approaches from the NW on Friday, which could bring the northern half of our viewing area chances for isolated or scattered rain during the evening hours. High temperatures likely remaining in the upper 80s or low 90s Friday afternoon. The low pressure tracks in a cold front mid-day Saturday, which will allow for cooler air to filter in for Sunday. There could be a variation in temperatures for our region on Saturday from north to south, where temperatures cool down up north first before the southern half.

A chance for some rain to fall over the northern half of the state Friday (WSAW)

Measurable rainfall tracks in starting late Saturday (WSAW)

The cold front will start to track in rain over northwestern Wisconsin Saturday afternoon. Rain will spread into the North Central Wisconsin region by either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Rain likely to continue throughout Sunday, likely bringing our next chance for some measurable rainfall to the region. High temperatures low 80s Sunday. Extended forecast hinting at the 70s returning next work week.

Tuesday's highs mid to upper 80s with haze and sunshine (WSAW)

