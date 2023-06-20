News and First Alert Weather App
Deputies respond to report of a snake on the roof of Chetek home

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHETEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Deputies responded to a report of a snake on the roof of a home in Chetek, according to a Facebook post via the Barron County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page.

The Facebook post states in part quote, “The other night deputies were requested to a residence in Chetek for a report of a giant snake that had escaped its residence and was out on the roof. We think the description of giant was an undersell…

Upon arrival, deputies were able to utilize some tools and retrieve the giant nope rope and secure it. We won’t judge people’s choice of pets BUT…. we’re pretty sure most people live in NW Wisconsin to avoid these jungle monsters. Great job guys going above and beyond to help keep this non-native Severus Snake from roaming the streets.”

