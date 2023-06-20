Bound to Happen Books in Stevens Point to host Find Waldo event in July

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Where’s Waldo? That’s for Stevens Point to know and for you to find out. The iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting 22 local businesses throughout Stevens Point in July.

“Find Waldo Local” is a free, family-friendly summer activity and a wonderful way to support local businesses and the hunt lasts for the entire month of July.

Anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Stevens Point!” stamp card, which contains the names of all the participating sites; with each Waldo they spot, they can get their card stamped or signed by the participating shop.

Waldo has also misplaced his glasses in Bound to Happen Books, so eagle-eyed hunters can find those as well.

Collecting store stamps or signatures at twenty or more businesses will entitle diligent seekers entry into a grand-prize drawing for Waldo books and paraphernalia.

Bound to Happen Books will also be hosting a Find Waldo celebration with the Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum on July 22. Families will be able to take part in Waldo-themed activities and purchase the classic “Where’s Waldo?” books for fun all summer long.

Martin Handford’s collections of crowd scenes took the world by storm in the late 1980s, and more than 80 million Waldo books have been sold worldwide.

Once again, in celebration of Waldo’s longevity and popularity, Candlewick Press is teaming up with the American Booksellers Association and hundreds of independent bookstores nationwide for some hide-and-seek fun designed to encourage residents to patronize their local businesses.

For more information about hunting for Waldo in Stevens Point, call Bound to Happen Books at 715-997-9094.

