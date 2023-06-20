News and First Alert Weather App
Athens man charged with homicide after woman dies in meth lab explosion

Matthew Zarins, 50
Matthew Zarins, 50(Taylor County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 50-year-old Athens man has been formally charged for his role in operating a meth lab that resulted in a woman’s death.

Matthew Zarins appeared in Taylor County Circuit Court on Tuesday. He’s charged with homicide by negligent use of a dangerous weapon and four other charges related to manufacturing meth.

Jennifer Johnson, 51, of Stanley died Jan. 12 at a Madison hospital due to the injuries she suffered. Authorities had learned Johnson suffered burns to 85% of her body. Zarins was also treated for burns.

The fire was reported on Jan. 11 at a property on Clark Drive in the town of Maplehurst. Prosecutors filed charges against Zarins in May.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities found many items consistent with manufacturing methamphetamine in and outside the property. During an interview with investigators, Zarins said he was trying to start a fire with wet wood, and they escaped out a window.

According to court documents, special investigators tested a plastic bottle and hose laying outside on the ground. The hose tested positive for hydrochloric acid which is a necessary ingredient during the manufacturing of methamphetamine gassing process. Hydrochloric acid is used in the gas generator.

The criminal complaint says in an interview Zarins denied knowing anything or being involved in the manufacturing of methamphetamine. Zarins admitted to smoking methamphetamine five days prior to when he was asked by authorities.

He remains in custody on a $40,000 cash bond.

He’s scheduled to learn July 6 if there is enough evidence for his case to head to trial.

