You Know You’re From...Deerbrook: 90s Golfers

DEERBROOK, Wis. (WSAW) - An optometrist, a dairy farmer, and a highway department employee sit down at the 19th hole to have a drink. That’s it. No punch line. True story.

For the bogey golfer a good day on the course is shooting in the 90s. But shooting in your 90s, that’s par for the course for this Bass Lake threesome.

“They’re icons of the course,” said Deb Hunter, pro shop manager.

Every Tuesday morning you’ll find Bill Utnehmer, Jack Prodoehl, and Earl B. Opheim on the back 9.

“Now, we hit off the reds because we sure don’t hit 200-yard drives anymore,” said Bill laughing. “Except, Earl gets a hold of one every once in a while.

At 98, Earl is the senior of the group.

“They take good care of me,” he said.

Like he took care of others. A World War II veteran, what he saw as a pharmacist mate with the Navy sticks with him.

“God it’s terrible. We’d get the guys and we’d dress their wounds and so on,” Earl recalled. “We’d ship them on and then we’d get another load just as bad or worse. Pretty heroic boys.”

Bill was also in the Navy. Construction battalion for one year FOR THE 92-year-old before the Korean War.

“I had gotten married and had a child by the time I got the notice to go back in. All I had to do was send in the birth certificate and the marriage license,” said Bill.

As an airplane mechanic for the Marines, 93-year-old Jack served during the tail end of the Korean War.

“I didn’t really get to Korea,” Jack said. “They sent us over there to Japan. When we were in Japan the war ended.

Within the last 6 years, all three have lost their better half. Earl speaks for all of them when he says... ”I’ve had a good woman. She was it. That was the answer. That’s the answer to everything,” with a twinkle in his eye.

But through a strong friendship, they carry on. For a few hours, once a week, they get together to play a game that’s as unforgiving, as it is rewarding.

“I made a couple of putts,” Jack said with a laugh, “I had a couple bad ones.”

“Yeah, we didn’t set any records today,” Earl claimed.

“I’m living on Tylenol,” said Bill with a chuckle. “Sometimes it just isn’t worth it.”

As Jack says, god willing, they’ll continue to “let ‘er rip” at Bass Lake Golf Course. If you see them say hello.

“If they’re behind us and have to wait, just holler and we’ll get out of the way,” Bill said with a big smile and laugh.

Bill and Earl have known each other for about 30 years and have been playing golf together in that time. Jack just recently joined them five to six years ago. Bill jokes the best part of the game is the ride home.

