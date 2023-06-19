News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin Rapids man arrested following Friday’s hit and run in Town of Seneca

Cody Provost, 30
Cody Provost, 30(Wood County Sheriff's Department)
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF SENECA, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man has been arrested following a hit-and-run accident on Friday, June 16 involving a vehicle and a woman and child in the Township of Seneca.

Cody Provost was arrested on Monday in connection to the incident. Provost admitted to investigators that he thought he hit a mailbox until he later discovered it was a person. He also said he concealed the vehicle’s damaged parts and fixed the damage to his vehicle.

The accident happened in the 4100 block of George Rd at 10:43 a.m. A 34-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman was walking with a small child on the side of the road when the woman was struck by a vehicle from behind.

The woman was injured but the child was not physically hurt. She is in stable condition at Marshfield Medical Center.

Provost is currently being held at the Wood County Jail on charges for hit and run and obstructing an officer.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
Jason Meyer
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirms body of missing man has been recovered near Ice Age trailhead
Jason Meyer
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered man
Police lights generic
Man fatally shot after driving away with Wisconsin deputy hanging from vehicle, authorities say
A destroyed park bathroom.
Marshfield asking for community’s help finding vandalism suspects

Latest News

OC Nationals 2023 Poster 23
Wausau Whitewater Park to host 2023 North American Open Canoe Slalom Championships this weekend
Movie in the Park
Movies in the Park to begin Thursday; held twice a month this summer
American Airlines to increase flight offerings from CWA
Mobile food pantry coming to the 400 Block Monday