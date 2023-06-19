Weston wells 7 & 8 progressing, clearing preliminary PFAS tests

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - With two new wells coming in, Weston will soon have eight total on its grounds. With wells 7 and 8 that stand out above the rest.

“These wells have minimal iron-manganese content in them,” said Michael Wodalski, director of Public Works, Village of Weston. “Whereas some of our other wells are higher, so we’ll be able to minimize those use or even take them out of service temporarily here until we can get a better removal systems in place to improve water quality for all of our ratepayers.”

Though PFAS has become a significant issue over the year, the village has seen positive results with the new wells.

“Preliminary PFAS testing for wells 7 & 8 came under the new EPA recommended or suggested regulation,” said Wodalski. “Right now, those wells look like they’ll be fine.”

Wells seven and eight sit along the Yellowbanks disc golf course. Players will see benefits with the addition of a sheltered area and public restroom.

“We’re putting this facility in, it’s not much of an additional cost and it can help enhance the park space,” Wodalski stated. “I think some of the disk golf members were asking for a better facility instead of just the port-a-potty that’s out there.”

While construction winds down, the work is being done with one goal in mind.

“We’re just trying to keep ensuring that our Weston water utility customers are getting quality water and the best water we can provide here in Central Wisconsin,” added Wodalski.

Weston Water Utility has borrowed roughly $3.5 million for the project since 2020. Water rates are expected to go up 4%-5% as part of an annual evaluation. The average water bill every three months is roughly $130 dollars. With the rate increase, you’d pay $5-$6.50 more each quarter.

