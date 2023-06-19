Wausau Whitewater Park to host 2023 North American Open Canoe Slalom Championships this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - International whitewater competition returns to Wausau Whitewater Park when The North American Whitewater Open Canoe Slalom Championships are held June 23 - 25.

Competitors will practice on the course Tuesday, June 20 through Thursday, June 22, with the competition and championships scheduled to run Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25. Whitewater Park is located at 200 River Dr. in downtown Wausau.

Open canoe paddlers from across North America will travel to Wausau this summer to compete in the whitewater slalom championships also known as the OC or Open Boat Nationals.

The spectator-friendly venue has excellent views and access throughout the length of the course. Its many features have made it one of the most attractive and popular venues for whitewater competitors and spectators in the world.

Previous OC Nationals have included competitors from Canada, Japan, Spain, Mexico, Germany, and several other nations. Additional international paddlers beyond North America are expected for this championship event.

Wausau Whitewater Park has been the host of multiple World Cup, National, North American, and World Championship events and continues to be a venue for both recreation and competition each year.

For more information on The North American Whitewater Open Canoe Slalom Championships go to www.wausauwhitewater.org

