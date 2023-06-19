News and First Alert Weather App
Reports: Submarine on trip to explore Titanic wreck goes missing

FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A search and rescue mission is underway for a submarine that went missing off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, according to reports.

Lt. Jordan Hart of the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston told CBS News that personnel were “currently undergoing a search and rescue operation” when asked about the submarine.

The Boston Coast Guard also told the BBC that a mission to find the submarine was underway.

OceanGate Expeditions, a company that deploys manned submersibles for deep sea expeditions, confirmed in a statement to CBS News that its submarine was the subject of the rescue operation.

The submarine is on an expedition to explore the Titanic wreckage.

It is unclear how many people are on board the submarine.

