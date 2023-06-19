News and First Alert Weather App
Plea deal likely for man charged with fatal Taylor County hit-and-run case

Paul Schmeiser
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OWEN, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year-old man accused of hitting another man with his vehicle and leaving the scene could reach a plea agreement in his case on Monday.

Paul Schmeiser is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and hit and run involving death.

The crash happened Oct. 31, 2021. Titus Kottke, 27 died as a result. Kottke’s body was found around 6 a.m. on Halloween near the intersection of Elm Avenue and Hamm Drive in the township of Holway, near Owen. Kottke was last seen alive at approximately 3:30 a.m. walking on the road about a mile away from where he was found.

Schmeiser wasn’t arrested until Dec. 22 of that year. If a plea deal is not reached on June 19, a five-day trial will begin July 24.

Schmesier is free on a $20,000 bond after posting the first $2,000 in cash.

