Movies in the Park to begin Thursday; held twice a month this summer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Families looking to get outdoors will have some fun opportunities this summer when the Movie in the Park Summer Series gets underway.

From June to August, six kid-friendly movies will be shown at the 400 Block.

Movies in the Park Summer Series (WSAW)

The movie series begins on Thursday, June 22.

Families who plan to attend can bring chairs and blankets, plus snacks if they wish.

Organizers say the event is geared toward giving families more event options.

“We have always run a ‘movie in the park’ night. But we just did it once a year. And it was on an inflatable screen. So it went until 11:30 at night. So this year, we were able to get sponsorship from Aqua Finance to get an LCD screen and start the movie a little bit earlier and bring more movies,” said Recreation Superintendent Mark Dorow.

The movies are free to attend. Popcorn will be available for sale on the corner of 3rd and Scott Streets, near the 400 Block.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.