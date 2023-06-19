Mobile food pantry coming to the 400 Block Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United Way of Marathon County’s Hunger Coalition will be distributing food and produce on the 400 Block in downtown Wausau in honor of Juneteenth.

Food and fresh produce will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Educational kids’ books will also be handed out. There are no forms to fill out or other requirements to be met. The food is available to anyone in the community.

United Way staff will also be available to answer any questions about other community resources.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.