News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Mobile food pantry coming to the 400 Block Monday

(wsaw)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United Way of Marathon County’s Hunger Coalition will be distributing food and produce on the 400 Block in downtown Wausau in honor of Juneteenth.

Food and fresh produce will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Educational kids’ books will also be handed out. There are no forms to fill out or other requirements to be met. The food is available to anyone in the community.

United Way staff will also be available to answer any questions about other community resources.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
Jason Meyer
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirms body of missing man has been recovered near Ice Age trailhead
Jason Meyer
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered man
Police lights generic
Man fatally shot after driving away with Wisconsin deputy hanging from vehicle, authorities say
A destroyed park bathroom.
Marshfield asking for community’s help finding vandalism suspects

Latest News

American Airlines to increase flight offering from CWA
Stanley cup
BBB sees influx of scams involving deals on Stanley cups
Paul Schmeiser
Plea deal likely for man charged with fatal Taylor County hit-and-run case
Events This Summer With the Marathon County Public Library interview - 06.19.2023