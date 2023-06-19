MC United Soccer Club proud to represent Wausau on the biggest stage

WEST CHESTER, OH (WSAW) - Over the years, MC United soccer has blossomed into a key figure of youth soccer in the Wausau area.

“They, I think, are a great product,” says Lance Kelly, MC United Co-Coach. “They are able to learn the game well, coaches are strong, and it’s just been able to progress really well throughout the years.”

Now, their girl’s state 15U team is playing for a Midwest President’s Cup in West Chester, Ohio, competing against other state teams across the region. Though they may be one of the smallest clubs at the tournament, they’re by no means a dark horse.

“We used to, but now it’s not an underdog role anymore,” says Jeff Foster, MC United parent. “We used to be the club that’d be like where’s MC from? Then all of a sudden you start showing up at tournaments and they’re like oh crap, we gotta play Marathon County, they’re good.”

Though the talent speaks for itself, their support is what’s carrying them through.

“The support back home makes us want to win more,” says Brynn Kampmann, MC United 15U girl’s player. “It honestly encourages us to do better because we feel like these people are counting on us almost to represent us.”

With a talented group and great backing behind them, there’s no shortage of pride in representing Wausau on the big stage.

“I find it really representing,” says Kampmann. “It feels awesome because we’re just like a really small club. I feel compared to RUSH and all these other places. So I find it really cool that we have the opportunity to make it here.”

But regardless of the result, MC United’s purpose goes far beyond soccer.

“They’re raising young, intelligent community members,” says Foster. “They’re teaching them about sports, they’re talking about life. And that’s what’s unique about MC United, they’re growing human beings that are going to be productive members of society down the road.”

MC United has various teams that accept boys and girls from 5-19 years old.

