Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office finds 49-year-old man dead

Lincoln Co, Wis. (WSAW) - 49-year-old Jason Meyer has been found dead. According to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, he was found dead around 9:45 am Sunday morning with what officials say appear to be self-inflicted injuries.

The search for the missing person was last seen earlier this week in the area of Burma Road and County Road E. has concluded.

An investigation is underway. The sheriff’s office would like to thank agencies and volunteers who helped with search efforts.

