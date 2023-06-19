News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Cranking the heat this week with limited rain chances

Rain Monday morning to gradually clear. Heating up later in the week with temperatures spiking to the 90s starting Wednesday.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rain falling Monday morning will be the last time we see rain for 6 days. The heat will be on starting mid-week, as high temperatures jump to the 90s.

Scattered rain showers Monday morning gradually dissipating heading into the afternoon. Rain accumulations from Sunday night into Monday morning estimated to be around a quarter to a half inch. Can’t rule out some spotty or pop-up showers over Western Wisconsin later in the day, but most over North Central Wisconsin should see a mixture of sun and clouds with drier weather. Highs a smidge warmer than yesterday, near the mid-80s.

Spotty rain Monday morning to clear and warm to the mid-80s by the afternoon. Clouds to clear...
Spotty rain Monday morning to clear and warm to the mid-80s by the afternoon. Clouds to clear as well(WSAW)

Some hazy sky conditions possible Tuesday and Wednesday, with plentiful amounts of sunshine. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday. The official start of the summer season arrives Wednesday. This will also be when we see a jump in our temperatures. Expect high temperatures to reach the 90s Wednesday, likely staying in the 90s Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures spike mid-week, jumping to the 90s Wednesday through Friday
Temperatures spike mid-week, jumping to the 90s Wednesday through Friday(WSAW)
Dew points could feel a tad humid later this week
Dew points could feel a tad humid later this week(WSAW)

Friday could feature a chance for an isolated shower, however, precipitation chances look to remain off to the far northwestern parts of the state as of right now. Better odds for scattered showers and storms next weekend, likely on Sunday. Weekend temperatures could be a few degrees cooler in the low to mid-80s.

Next chance for rain may not arrive until the weekend
Next chance for rain may not arrive until the weekend(WSAW)

