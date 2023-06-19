News and First Alert Weather App
Demolition to begin at former UWSP library to make way for new learning center

By Sean White
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Exterior demolition of Albertson Hall, the former library at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, will begin this month and last until approximately mid-August.

Equipment will begin arriving for the demolition throughout the week. Large excavators will be used to remove the exterior. There will be no detonations as part of the demolition.

Construction on a new learning resource center will begin this summer and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025. The project also includes refurbishing the Specht Forum/Sundial area along Portage Street.

The campus portion of Portage Street, between Phillips Street and Reserve Street, will be closed. University Parking Lot R will remain accessible from both Reserve and Phillips.

The project may be observed through a live webcam of the building site. Find this as well as information on the project, its timeline, and service relocations at the Albertson Building Central’s website, www.uwsp.edu/ABC.

Albertson Hall became a top priority for UW-Stevens Point and UW System because of significant structural concerns and accessibility challenges. The deteriorating condition of the structure, fire suppression, mechanical and HVAC systems resulted in the project shifting from renovation to replacement.

