Chalkfest Wausau to celebrate 20th anniversary June 23-24

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This fun family event will once again decorate the Wausau downtown 400 Block on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25 for its 20th year.

Artists of all ages will embellish the sidewalks in and around the 400 Block and children’s area in a multitude of colors and designs. Chalkfest is open to the public and free for spectators to view the sidewalk art.

Featured Artists:

Chalkfest 2022 winners Kassy Hevel, Kaithlyn Sean, Bailey Iwen, and Ashley Wejnke will be featured on stage to create their own incredible artwork. Artists Tom, Ella, and Jack Lambrecht will create an oversized chalk drawing on the large medallion space in the center of the 400 Block.

To celebrate this year’s 20th anniversary, artists Craig and Jamie Rogers have been invited to astound us with an oversized 3D chalk drawing on Third Street starting on Friday, June 23. The Rogers started participating in Chalkfest in 2010 and have received multiple top award recognition over the years. They have also gone on to participate and be featured artists in other chalk festivals in Wisconsin and the Midwest.

400 artists 12 and older are pre-registered to participate in this year’s event. Each artist receives a box of 48 pastels along with their sidewalk space. They have two days to complete their artwork. On Sunday afternoon, participants are encouraged to vote on their peers’ artwork.

The 2023 Award Winners and Honorable Mentions will be announced Sunday at 4 p.m. from the stage at the 400 Block.

Artists under 12 years of age are encouraged to join in the fun with their own artwork at the Children’s Chalkfest area open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No advance registration is required for this area.

Celebrating 20 Years Exhibit June 23 - 25:

In celebration of our 20th Anniversary, there will be a three-day exhibit of images from various artists’ drawings from the past 19 years in the Loft Gallery of the Center for Visual Arts on June 23 – 25. The CVA will host a gallery opening reception on Friday, June 23 from 5 – 7 p.m.

The gallery openings and exhibits are free and open to the public. Hours are Friday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Live music will play on both days from local artists. On Saturday, Mike McAbee, Chad Brecke, and Dan Larson. On Sunday Dan Harder’s “One Dan Man Band”, Levi Belanger, and Brady James. Non-profit food vendors will be available all weekend. The downtown businesses will hold their Sidewalk Sales in Downtown Wausau on Saturday, June 25.

Volunteers and Information:

Volunteers needed for Chalkfest Chalkfest are encouraged to sign up to volunteer on Saturday and/or Sunday to help at the event. Anyone interested should visit the United Way of Marathon County volunteer page to sign up for a time.

For more information about Chalkfest Wausau, visit www.wausauevents.org/chalkfest.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.