BBB sees influx of scams involving deals on Stanley cups

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau has seen an increase in people hoping to snag a deal on Stanley cups, only to later find out it was a scam.

In most cases, shoppers will see an online ad for a flash sale – some are discounted to half the original price or more. The cups are extremely popular due to its size and ability to keep drinks cold for hours.

Enticed by a good deal, you click on the link. When you do, you’re redirected to a website where you can purchase. It looks like a legitimate site, so you enter your payment information and are charged for the item.

However, soon after ordering, you’ll notice some red flags. Some buyers reported never receiving a confirmation email and being unable to contact the company. Others received shipping information, but their product was never delivered. Several victims reported getting confirmation that their product had been delivered to Alaska, which is not where they reside.

Here’s one consumer’s firsthand experience: “There was an advertisement for Stanley travel cups for Mother’s Day through Dick’s Sporting Goods. I clicked the ad and was taken to the ‘Stanley’ website, where I ordered and entered my credit card info. I received an order confirmation notice and tracking information from the seller. However, my travel cups were apparently ‘delivered’ in a completely different state, almost 800 miles from my location! The items were delivered the day after a ‘Missing Mail Search Request’ was initiated, but it wasn’t initiated or requested by me. I have tried to contact both the shipping company and the seller through their website but have not gotten any response.”

If you purchase through a scam website, your personal information and the money you spend will be gone for good. The Stanley cup you ordered never even existed.

Shoppers are reminded to only online shop through trusted website and to be cautious to deals on social media.

If you spot a scam, report it. By sharing your experience at BBB Scam Tracker, you can help frustrate scammers’ schemes.

