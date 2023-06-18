World Cultures Day celebrated on the 400 Block in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple community groups came together to celebrate World Cultures Day on Saturday. This is the 2nd year the cultural event has been hosted on the 400 Block in Wausau.

World Cultures Day is an opportunity to celebrate, learn about, and experience the variety of cultures represented in Wausau. The American Hispanic Association, ECDC Multicultural Community Center, The Hmong American Center, LPRC Diversity Consulting Services, New Beginnings for Refugees, and Mosaic of North Central Wisconsin are the five groups working together to recognize World Cultures Day.

“I often say that America doesn’t have culture, but cultures,” said Najib Azad, a refugee from Afghanistan who now lives in Stevens Point.

Tents full of cultural arts, crafts, foods, and entertainment lined the 400-Block for World Cultures Day.

“We’re celebrating diversity. We’re celebrating our new neighbors here in Wausau. We’re celebrating our Hispanic community, our Hmong community, everybody that comes from different parts,” said Tony Gonzalez, the director of the American Hispanic Association.

Event organizers said World Cultures Say is a way to be taught about the cultures in central Wisconsin.

“This is what we call community in action. Having people really have the opportunity to come out, know each other, talk to each other, and inquire. Ask where you come from. What do you do? Get to know each other for real,” said Gonzalez.

“The message is that America is the only country on this earth where you would have people from everywhere. This is no one’s country but everyone’s country,” said Azad.

Oksana Kobzar moved to the U.S. from Ukraine 23 years ago. she calls America a country of different cultures.

“I love it because the diversity of the world is everyone is bringing a piece of the best culture, traditions, and food and it’s amazing to come here and celebrate,” said Kobzar.

The event is a way to bring the community together despite our cultural differences.

“We want people to learn that we all bleed red inside. That we are all one. We just need to enjoy what I call the deliciousness of diversity,” said Gonzalez.

