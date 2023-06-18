Wausau Whitewater group hosts Recreation Release

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Whitewater hosted a Recreation Release Sunday hoping to get some more kayakers on the water, either trained or just getting started. There were lots for these kayakers to do at Whitewater, but the main attraction was watching trained kayakers put on a show.

“We have a short section of the river with Rapids, where people can work on skills either maneuvering down the river in and out of eddies and the current or they can sit and actually surf of the features and perform tricks,” said Tom Schrader, a volunteer.

But for those who didn’t know what an Eddie current is you could learn.

“We do have a group that comes from Hurley Wisconsin that teaches lessons. They’re certified instructors and for $55 they will bring all the gear that a person needs for three hours,” said Schrader.

Once you get the hang of the water and can confidently control your boat you can begin to learn the kayak lingo.

“One is slalom. It’s like slalom skiing, where you’re heading down the water instead of down the hill and after you maneuver through gates in and out of the current. For the tricks it’s kind of like skateboarding in a bowl,” said Schrader.

In one week, people will get to see these tricks professionally done by some of the best canoers in the nation, then later in the summer some of the best kayakers will compete and demonstrate their sick moves.

“We have a national event next weekend, ‘Open Canoe Nationals.’ We have another national event in the third weekend of August, ‘Midwest Freestyle Championships,’” said Schrader.

Wausau Whitewater will host another event on the third weekend of July for Veterans only that will be free for spectators.

