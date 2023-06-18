News and First Alert Weather App
New mural coming to downtown Wausau

By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One building in Wausau is getting a makeover. A new mural will be installed on the back of the Price-Less Building Center. The mural was pitched by the CEO of the Price-Less Building Center Josh Nickel to thank those working in the trades business. On Saturday people came to the Price-Less Building Center to help paint.

“Trades is a dying breed. So we want to do something that represents what us hard-working guys do. I am in the trades. Our business is a trade business. We want to be part of the mural community and bring something different to it,” said Nickel.

The love of art attracted this big turnout.

“I am really surprised actually with the outcome. There are probably 50-75 people here as of right now. It’s awesome I never realized how much people like doing murals,” said Nickel.

Mural designer Stephanie Kohli says she came to support a local business and the positive impact art can have on people.

“I took pictures of the space and I photoshopped them into different designs and then we just went ahead and thought this would be a great way to beautify this part of the neighborhood and get some art anyone can help out on,” said Kohli.

The mural will say “Build your future.” It will have paintings of people working and paintings of tools. Kohli says she plans to have the mural installed by August or early September.

