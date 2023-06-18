Long ball lifts Wausau past Fond Du Lac

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Eleven runs on 11 hits was enough for Wausau to prevail against Fond du Lac Saturday night at Athletic Park, winning 11-2.

Wausau (11-8) would strike first off a Simon Scherry (Evansville) RBI single to center field, allowing Drew Berkland (Minnesota) to cross home plate.

They would not hold the lead long, as Fond du Lac (5-14) would tie the game in the third.

After the sixth though, Wausau would not trail again – in fact, they would dominate at the plate. Fond du Lac would only be allowed one more run, coming in the seventh.

The Woodchucks hit a plethora of home runs in the last three innings, scoring three in the sixth, five in the seventh, and two in the eighth. Four of those would be the result of two different two-run home runs from Drew Stengren (Central Michigan) and Jake Baker (Kansas).

The Woodchucks will now travel to Fond du Lac to face the Dock Spiders Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 P.M.

