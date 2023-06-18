News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Long ball lifts Wausau past Fond Du Lac

The Woodchucks powered by the Dock Spiders 11-2 Saturday
By Wausau Woodchucks
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Eleven runs on 11 hits was enough for Wausau to prevail against Fond du Lac Saturday night at Athletic Park, winning 11-2.

Wausau (11-8) would strike first off a Simon Scherry (Evansville) RBI single to center field, allowing Drew Berkland (Minnesota) to cross home plate.

They would not hold the lead long, as Fond du Lac (5-14) would tie the game in the third.

After the sixth though, Wausau would not trail again – in fact, they would dominate at the plate. Fond du Lac would only be allowed one more run, coming in the seventh.

The Woodchucks hit a plethora of home runs in the last three innings, scoring three in the sixth, five in the seventh, and two in the eighth. Four of those would be the result of two different two-run home runs from Drew Stengren (Central Michigan) and Jake Baker (Kansas).

The Woodchucks will now travel to Fond du Lac to face the Dock Spiders Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 P.M.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
Woman injured in Wood County hit and run, investigators looking for driver of Ford pick-up
Mitchell Tenpenny to perform Aug. 1 at Wisconsin Valley Fair.
Country artist Mitchell Tenpenny to replace Jimmie Allen at Wisconsin Valley Fair
1 person involved in vehicle crash on Hwy 97 in Athens
A destroyed park bathroom.
Marshfield asking for community’s help finding vandalism suspects

Latest News

Long ball lifts Wausau past Fond Du Lac
Rockford Rivets vs Woodchucks
Nick Demarco celebrates a two-run home run for the Rockford Rivets Friday night.
2nd inning dooms Woodchucks in loss to Growlers
Packers make slight changes to offseason schedule
Dates set for 2023 Packers Training Camp