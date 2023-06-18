News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Heating up in the week ahead, small chances of showers or storms

Sun gives way to clouds on Father’s Day with a chance of isolated showers/storms late. A heat wave possible mid to late week.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Happy Father’s Day! The weather this go around will be feeling like late spring/early summer in North Central Wisconsin on Sunday. Sunshine to clouds with a chance of isolated showers or a storm late day into the evening hours Sunday. Juneteenth on Monday will feature some sun & clouds, with only a small chance of wet weather. The mercury is going to be on the rise for the middle to end of the week with highs making a run toward 90°. The best chances of showers or storms might hold off until next weekend.

Sunshine Sunday will give way to increasing clouds for the afternoon as a weak front moves toward the region from the west. There is a chance of isolated showers or storms later Sunday afternoon into the evening. Most places may end up staying dry, while those that do get in on the wet weather may not pick up too much in the way of rainfall. Highs on Sunday are in the upper 70s to around 80.

A chance of showers or a storm through late evening, otherwise some clouds Sunday night into early Monday. Lows by daybreak in the mid 50s to around 60. Juneteenth features a mix of sun and clouds. A small chance of an afternoon storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

It will likely remain hazy for the next few days including Tuesday and Wednesday, when sunshine is going to be common. Turning hot with highs in the mid 80s Tuesday, upper 80s on Wednesday. Partly cloudy Thursday with highs around 90°.

Friday continues the hot conditions with a partly cloudy sky. A chance of an isolated afternoon storm. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Better odds for scattered showers and storms next weekend. Partly to mostly cloudy for both Saturday and Sunday with that risk of some wet weather. Highs in the mid 80s.

