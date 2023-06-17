Wings Over Wausau event flies in for fun-filled weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Downtown Airport kicked off its first of two days of thrills today at the second annual Wings Over Wausau event which was in full flying motion Friday.

The air show just wrapped up around 9:30 p.m. and a large fireworks show has been going on to end the show. Overall people said the event is action-filled at just the right time.

Pete Valiska is a board member for Wausau events and after a successful first year, they’ve added even more this time around. He said it’s his, and Wausau events’ passion to give back to the community.

“We love what we do seeing everything that happens in the community and seeing the families out there and faces of the kids they like to see the planes,” Valiska.

The classic airplanes are what brings people out to the air show and the show they put on and all the stunts get everyone excited.

Christopher Kulesa of Schofield said, “I love airplanes absolutely love them since I was a kid, and living back here by the airport just makes it more exciting.”

“It’s pretty cool to have something like this around here and all the vendors around here and a band it’s really a neat place to just bring your family,” said Rob Weise of Wausau.

The two-day event features food vendors, activities for all ages, and new this year is a chance to meet the pilots and get up close to the planes.

Other attendees like Larry Stookey said living close by has allowed them to enjoy the aircraft and it’s a big event they enjoy coming to.

The gates will open tomorrow at 11 a.m. for day two of the festivities.

