MS charity event in Wausau to bring fun, awareness, and a visit by a “Duke”

By Dale Ryman
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - What began as a softball tournament to help raise awareness and money for MS research, has turned into an event the whole community has gotten behind as Marathon Park hosts the fifth annual ‘Knock MS Out of the Park’ softball fundraiser.

Friday’s festivities include raffles, live music, food, and kids’ events until 10:30 p.m. Saturday’s events will run until the same time and Sunday’s events will end at 4 p.m.

Those of you who are Dukes of Hazard fans out there, you’ll have a chance to meet Luke Duke himself, Tom Wopat.

“For me, like I said, it’s payback. It’s a chance for me to give back to the community, and you know, I mean the fans have been really terrific to me over 45 years now,” Wopat said. “And I’m still here. I still have a punch.”

Organizer Larry Buchberger said, “Any dollar we do raise is a bonus and benefit to the people that need the help.”

Organizer Terry Witberier added, “Come on out and enjoy it. This is for people for MS and we’re here to help and we’re glad to do this for everyone.”

Wopat will be on hand for a meet and greet with the iconic General Lee from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.

He told NewsChannel 7 that he even hopes to get an at-bat or two in before his performance which starts at 5 p.m.

