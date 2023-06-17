Marshfield asking for community’s help finding vandalism suspects

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield has had a vandalism problem for months, but now it has become an everyday event. So far, five incidents have been reported.

No cameras in the parks has made solving this case that much harder, so the city is asking the public for help.

The Parks and Rec Department has spent hundreds of dollars on repairs, but if the vandalism doesn’t stop damage expenses could go up to the thousands.

Toilets have had bricks thrown at them, mirrors shattered, broken paper towel dispensers, and graffiti covering the walls.

“The last few weeks since Memorial Day we’ve been seeing an uptake in vandalism. I would say here the last two or three weeks it’s been more than normal,” said Marshfield Parks Superintendent Ben Steinbach.

Toilets have cost the most to replace, but it’s not the money that becomes an issue, it’s the time spent on these projects.

“A few hundred dollars a time, usually, for materials and depending on what has happened usually a couple three, four, five hours of labor, so it adds up, especially when it happens repeatedly,” added Steinbach.

If it keeps happening there is only one thing the city can do to prevent this.

“Eventually, we will start locking some of our facilities and people will not be able to use them, which really hurts the community. People are out playing tennis or using playgrounds and you don’t have restrooms to use,” said Steinbach.

Lieutenant Travis Sherden says these parks are used all summer long and would like people to keep using them.

“A lot of people use these parks in the community and there are special events, and all the townspeople coming here and sometimes facilities aren’t going to be available for them, so we’d ask that we respect others and to stop doing it,” said Lt. Sherden.

If you think you may have seen something or know who may have done anything call the Marshfield Police Department at 715-387-4394 or the Marshfield Parks and Rec Department at 715-384-4682.

