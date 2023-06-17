Marathon County Sheriff’s Office’s newest employee, K-9 Blue, is now on patrol

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Deputy Brian Hoffman and his K-9 partner, Blue, are now on patrol. Blue and Deputy Hoffman recently completed a five-week police K-9 training program which included detection work, bite work, building searches and more.

Blue, a German Shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix, will assist Deputy Hoffman and the rest of the Sheriff’s Office in various tasks such as drug detection, tracking missing individuals and accessing spaces that human officers may not be able to reach. The training prepared Blue to work as a “duel purpose K-9.”

“Basically [it] means he’s certified in detection as well as suspect apprehension so he can help other officers search for dope, for drugs,” Deputy Hoffman said. “[He’s] another tool in the tool belt.”

The K-9 program began approximately 10 years ago. (WSAW)

Deputy Hoffman chose Blue out of four dogs based on his availability and temperment.

“He has the drive of a Belgian Malinois and the calmness of a German Shepherd. He’s very social, for now. I’m very excited to see where his personality leads us.” Deputy Hoffman said.

The community funded the purchase of Blue and all the other K-9s who have worked at the Sheriff’s Office.

“The marathon county K-9 unit, they’re all fundraised,” Deputy Hoffman said. “So, every year we do a raffle or we receive donations from generous donors. It’s all community oriented.”

When Blue isn’t on duty, he’s at Deputy Hoffman’s home where he lives with Hoffman and his family.

“He meets the needs of me and my family,” Deputy Hoffman said.

Blue is expected to serve with the Sheriff’s Office for approximately 10 years. After his retirement, he will continue to live as a family pet with Deputy Hoffman and his family.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.