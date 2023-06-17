First Alert Weather: Hazy due to wildfire smoke, perhaps a shower/storm on Dad’s Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The final weekend of spring is here, along with another holiday weekend. Much of the weekend will remain dry with a fair amount of sunshine Saturday and Monday, while more clouds at times for Father’s Day. There is a chance Sunday afternoon of showers or an isolated storm. Wildfire smoke from Canada will continue to impact air quality in the region. A heat wave may be on the way for next week with highs near or into the low 90s.

Hazy sky conditions likely on Saturday and Sunday. (WSAW)

Haze from wildfire smoke will be noticeable across the Wisconsin River Valley and much of the Badger State on Saturday. Sunshine along with a few clouds and warm with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. No weather issues for those heading out to various events happening across the area on Saturday. The weather also cooperates for the fireworks display happening at the Wausau Downtown Airport Saturday evening after dusk. Temps will go from the low 70s to the upper 60s.

Hazy sunshine and warm on Saturday. (WSAW)

A weak cold front will roll toward Wisconsin on Father’s Day. Early sun fading to clouds with a chance in the afternoon of showers or an isolated storm. No severe storms are expected, but any stronger storm could produce downpours, lightning, and perhaps gusty winds or small hail. Highs on Sunday are in the mid to upper 70s.

Hazy sun Saturday, more clouds Sunday with a chance of showers or a storm. Warmer for Juneteenth. (WSAW)

A chance of showers or a storm Saturday afternoon. (WSAW)

The final day of the holiday weekend on Monday will feature a good amount of sun and it is going to be warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Heating up for the new week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. (WSAW)

Sunshine will be the story, perhaps battling with haze from wildfire smoke on Tuesday, as well as Wednesday. Wednesday is also the official start of Summer on the calendar. Highs on both days are in the upper 80s.

The heat is on for later in the week with a sunny to partly cloudy sky, afternoon readings on Thursday and Friday could top out in the upper 80s to low 90s. There is a chance Friday afternoon or evening of showers or storms.

Wausau has picked up less than half of the typical amount of rain through mid-month, while Rhinelander has had less than .40". (WSAW)

Meantime, overall is going to remain rather dry. The drought monitor currently has over 90% of the state abnormally dry and more than 45% in a moderate drought. With the lack of rain in the forecast, the drought conditions are expected to worsen in the week ahead.

Drought conditions continue to expand across the state. (WSAW)

