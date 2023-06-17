2nd inning dooms Woodchucks in loss to Growlers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A five-run second inning proved to be the difference as the Woodchucks lost to the Kalamazoo Growlers Friday night, 9-4.

Making his third start of the summer, Woodchucks’ starting pitcher Luke Fernandez struggled through his two innings of work, giving up seven hits and five earned runs. The Growlers scored on a two-run home run from Nick Demarco, a two-run single from Braden Duhon and a double from Ben Hartl.

Trailing 6-0 in the bottom of the fifth, the ‘Chucks got two back off the bat of Dalton Pearson, who hit a two-run shot to cut the deficit to 6-2. But the bats were largely silenced from there, scoring two more runs in a 9-4 loss.

The loss drops the Woodchucks from first place in the Great Lakes West Division, vaulting the Green Bay Rockers in front with their win Friday night

