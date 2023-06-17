News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

2nd inning dooms Woodchucks in loss to Growlers

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A five-run second inning proved to be the difference as the Woodchucks lost to the Kalamazoo Growlers Friday night, 9-4.

Making his third start of the summer, Woodchucks’ starting pitcher Luke Fernandez struggled through his two innings of work, giving up seven hits and five earned runs. The Growlers scored on a two-run home run from Nick Demarco, a two-run single from Braden Duhon and a double from Ben Hartl.

Trailing 6-0 in the bottom of the fifth, the ‘Chucks got two back off the bat of Dalton Pearson, who hit a two-run shot to cut the deficit to 6-2. But the bats were largely silenced from there, scoring two more runs in a 9-4 loss.

The loss drops the Woodchucks from first place in the Great Lakes West Division, vaulting the Green Bay Rockers in front with their win Friday night

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jimmie Allen dropped from label, removed from Wisconsin Valley Fair schedule
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
Jason Meyer
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered man
Woman injured in Wood County hit and run, investigators looking for driver of Ford pick-up
DNR offers tips to prevent the spread of invasive species
DNR asking the public to take precautions to avoid spreading invasive species

Latest News

Rockford Rivets vs Woodchucks
Packers make slight changes to offseason schedule
Dates set for 2023 Packers Training Camp
Rockford Rivets vs Woodchucks
Woodchucks player Brent Widder
Woodchucks down Kalamazoo Growlers 12-1 to move into 1st place