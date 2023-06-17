News and First Alert Weather App
2-year-old child dies after arcade machine falls on him, sheriff says

Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.
Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a young boy was killed this week after an arcade machine fell on him.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, the boy’s family was renting a beach home in Crystal Beach when the accident happened.

Authorities said the 2-year-old child climbed onto the machine in one of the rooms inside the home when it tipped over and landed on top of him.

The boy’s grandmother was in the same room and tried to rescue the child, but wasn’t in time to get to him, the sheriff’s office said.

The child was rushed to a hospital by helicopter, but he was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives did not immediately identify the family involved but said the child’s death appears accidental.

