1 person involved in vehicle crash on Hwy 97 in Athens

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was involved in a single-vehicle crash Friday night on Highway 97 at CTH-A just north of the Town of Athens.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department could not give a status to any potential injuries the person may have suffered, but did say Athens EMS and Aspirus EMS units responded to the accident.

According to WisDOT records, the accident happened around 7:24 p.m. Both north and southbound lanes of Hwy 97 were closed down for approximately an hour while crews provided medical attention to the person.

No other information is being released until the investigation is complete.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is conducting the investigation. They were assisted by the Athens Police Department, Athens EMS, and Aspirus EMS.

This is an ongoing story.

