World Cultures Day to be held June 17 in downtown Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - World Cultures Day will be celebrated Saturday, June 17 in downtown Wausau.

Last year, four groups came together to launch a recognition event for World Refugee Day. American Hispanic Association, ECDC Multicultural Community Center, The Hmong American Center, LPRC Diversity Consulting Services, and New Beginnings for Refugees made that event happen. This year, Mosaic of North Central Wisconsin and Visit Wausau have joined on.

Tony Gonzales is one of the organizers. He said the event will highlight the many area ethnic cultures.

“We want our community here in Wausau to see how diverse we’ve become. How many people from different places there are... Bridge that gap for people to get to know each other and to see people together and join each other as members of the world. So it’s so important because we don’t have many opportunities here Wausau to go across... cross culture and meet people. So this is a great opportunity right at the heart of the city for people to come and talk to each other, learn about each other ask questions. Everybody is invited. The only guest is not hate. It’s everybody that loves each other and wants to know about people,” Gonzales explained.

The event is geared toward families with activities for kids, cultural displays, music and dance performances.

The event is on Wausau’s 400 Block from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

