Woodchucks down Kalamazoo Growlers 12-1 to move into 1st place

An eighth-run eighth inning aided the ‘Chucks in the victory
Woodchucks player Brent Widder(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Woodchucks dominated the Kalamazoo Growlers 12-1 to move into first place in the Great Lakes West Division.

The Growlers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but from there it was all ‘Chucks. Brent Widder got the offense going with a two-out, two-run single in the third inning to vault Wausau in front 2-1.

From there, starting pitcher Travis Lutz took care of business on the mound. He gave up just two more hits after a first inning double, striking out four in five innings.

The Woodchucks held a slim 2-1 lead until they were able to get to the Growlers’ bullpen. They scored a run on a double play in the sixth inning, and another in the seventh on an RBI single from Dalton Pearson.

They blew the doors open in the eighth inning, scoring eight runs to take a 12-1 lead. Five walks and two hit by pitches aided the offensive outburst.

The win moves the Woodchucks to 10-7 and puts them a half a game ahead of the Green Bay Rockers and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

Edgar vs Ithaca