Woman injured in Wood County hit and run

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOWN OF SENECA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run accident in the town of Seneca Friday morning.

A woman was walking with a child on George Road when she was hit from behind by a passing vehicle. The woman suffered serious injuries. The child was not injured.

Based on a part of the vehicle found at the scene, investigators believe the suspect was driving a Ford F-150 truck.

The crash is still under investigation. More details are expected to be released Friday afternoon.

If you have any information about the crash, call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 715-421-8700.

