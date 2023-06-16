Wisconsin State Patrol to host open house in Wausau on June 16

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Families, community members, and anyone interested in a career in law enforcement are invited to an annual open house event at the Wisconsin State Patrol Wausau Post.

The event will take place Friday, June 16 from 2-6 p.m. at the post, located at 227301 Shrike Ave. in Wausau.

Attendees can meet the troopers, inspectors, and dispatchers who serve the northcentral region and get an up-close look at specialty equipment and vehicles.

Public safety partners with the Wisconsin DNR, the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association, and the Wisconsin Towing Association will also be available to provide safety information.

Visitors can learn more about the statewide job opportunities available right now and the potential for advancement to specialty services.

The State Patrol is currently hiring for their 69th recruit class. Anyone already interested can sign up here.

